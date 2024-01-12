Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.27 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

