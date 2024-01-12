Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,168 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.4 %

RIO opened at $70.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.90. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

