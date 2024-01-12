Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 167.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 779.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 91.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORI stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 31.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

