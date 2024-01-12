Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,189 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

IVV stock opened at $478.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $480.35. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.