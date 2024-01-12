Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 428,673 BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 428,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 336.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 37,719 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 109,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.3% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

