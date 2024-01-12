Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 105,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCOI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

