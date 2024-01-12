Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 113,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 178.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after buying an additional 132,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

