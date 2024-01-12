Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,255 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $162.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $164.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total value of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 772,402 shares of company stock valued at $123,009,941. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

