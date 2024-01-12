Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Hercules Capital worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.49 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.22 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 63.85% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

