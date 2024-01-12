High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 1,036.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.3 days.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

High Liner Foods stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

About High Liner Foods

(Get Free Report)

See Also

High Liner Foods Incorporated processes and markets frozen seafood products in North America. The company provides a range of frozen seafood products, including raw fillets and shellfish, and cooked shellfish; and value-added products, which include sauced, glazed, breaded and battered seafood, seafood entrees, and breaded cheese sticks products under High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, Catch of the Day, High Liner Culinary, Mirabel, Icelandic Seafood, and FPI brands.

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.