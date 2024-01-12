High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Liner Foods Incorporated (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, an increase of 1,036.4% from the December 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 83.3 days.
High Liner Foods Price Performance
High Liner Foods stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37.
About High Liner Foods
