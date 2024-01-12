HIVE Digital Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 5.3%

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$5.06 and last traded at C$5.15. 228,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 948,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.44.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$435.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

