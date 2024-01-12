Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.18.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 445,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,210. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.91.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

