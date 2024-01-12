Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $201.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average of $193.48. The firm has a market cap of $132.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

