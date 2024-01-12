Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Decreased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.70. 473,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,038. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.