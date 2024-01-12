Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has $11.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HRZN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Compass Point cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $450.62 million, a PE ratio of -675.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,596.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

