Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $369.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.24. The stock has a market cap of $950.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.76 and a 52 week high of $372.94.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total transaction of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.