Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 8.3%

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.81. Approximately 431,484 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,383,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

Hut 8 Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.97. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 613.95.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.35) by C($0.30). The company had revenue of C$16.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative net margin of 110.59% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp. provides digital asset mining and high-performance computing infrastructure solutions in Canada. It operates computing infrastructure sites mines Bitcoin, as well as delivers cloud, colocation, and computing services to enterprise customers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

