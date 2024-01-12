IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Trading 11.7% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s share price traded up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.53. 626,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 589,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$301.19 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 14.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.1996257 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

