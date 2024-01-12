ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.55

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 496359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get ICL Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ICL Group

ICL Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.