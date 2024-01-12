ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

ICL Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $8.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICL Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 82.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

