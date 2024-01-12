IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Down 6.7%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.87. Approximately 264,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 383,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IGMS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 91.73% and a negative net margin of 12,873.96%. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 87,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,902.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 87,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $520,403.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,977,836 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,902.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,600 shares of company stock worth $164,181. Company insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after buying an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

