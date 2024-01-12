Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after buying an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after purchasing an additional 607,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $253.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.27.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

