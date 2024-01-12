Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Infosys traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 4154747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 157,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,768 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after acquiring an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,164,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

