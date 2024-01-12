ING Groep NV Acquires 29,076 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,076 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its stake in PDD by 54.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in PDD during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,519,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PDD by 2.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,316,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,335,000 after buying an additional 90,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PDD by 17.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 559,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,905,000 after buying an additional 84,460 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. PDD’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PDD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Stories

