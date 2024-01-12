ING Groep NV Buys Shares of 89,103 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 89,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $119.87 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.82.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

