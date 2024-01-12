ING Groep NV Grows Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 63.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,045 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 94,063 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Mosaic by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 130,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,709,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

MOS opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

