ING Groep NV Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

ING Groep NV increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,600 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after acquiring an additional 812,840 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $455,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,727,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,673,074.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 21,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 109,703 shares of company stock worth $1,901,689. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $16.16 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.23 million. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.76%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.14%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.