ING Groep NV Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3,220.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,455 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $1,237,717.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 4,655 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $1,237,717.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,283,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,596 shares of company stock valued at $72,541,189. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $278.97 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.74 and a twelve month high of $279.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.22. The company has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,162.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.