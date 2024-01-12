ING Groep NV Has $8.92 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

ING Groep NV cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,812,000 after acquiring an additional 24,925 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($1.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

View Our Latest Report on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.