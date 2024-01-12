ING Groep NV Has $9.09 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 150,224.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 339,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,690,000 after buying an additional 339,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after purchasing an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,175.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $2,246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,259.52.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,276.57 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,470.05 and a 12 month high of $2,348.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,035.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

