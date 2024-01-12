ING Groep NV Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,111,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 991.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,402,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after buying an additional 1,273,980 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after buying an additional 793,861 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $92,479,000 after acquiring an additional 793,861 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,620,426 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.68. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.37%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

