ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.64, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.73.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

