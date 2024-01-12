ING Groep NV Purchases 29,471 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of XEL opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.92. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.