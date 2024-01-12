ING Groep NV Purchases New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,126,000. ING Groep NV owned 0.20% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 56.8% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 28,608,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,643,000 after buying an additional 10,368,333 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,225,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,404,000 after purchasing an additional 412,826 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 19,454,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018,679 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,481,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after purchasing an additional 577,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

NYSE:CLVT opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.41 million. Clarivate had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Featured Articles

