ING Groep NV Purchases Shares of 56,176 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,176 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,231 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

FANG stock opened at $151.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

