ING Groep NV Sells 4,285 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

ING Groep NV reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

MRO opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRO

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.