Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.17

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.17 and last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 409210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after buying an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,966,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,089,349,000 after buying an additional 1,323,821 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,222,789,000 after buying an additional 627,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,236,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,877,000 after buying an additional 235,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

