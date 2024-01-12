InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of IHT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,381,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 7,638 shares of company stock worth $6,318,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company's stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

