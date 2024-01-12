InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
