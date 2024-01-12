Insider Buying: Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM) Insider Acquires 10,650 Shares of Stock

Arcadium Lithium plc (ASX:LTM – Get Free Report) insider Florencia Heredia purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$9.87 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$105,115.50 ($70,547.32).
Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance
Arcadium Lithium Company Profile
Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products for portable electronics, electric cars, and stationary storage facilities. Its lithium production process includes hard-rock mining, conventional pond based brine extraction, direct lithium brine extraction, and lithium chemicals manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arcadium Lithium
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Super Micro’s super surge: 18.87% gain to begin the year
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Delta Air Lines: A buy-the-dip stock with ample upside
- Stock Average Calculator
- Nvidia’s skyrocketing journey into 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Arcadium Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadium Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.