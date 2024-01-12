Insider Buying: Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Insider Acquires 185 Shares of Stock

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Mortimore purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £149.85 ($191.01).

Jon Mortimore also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

On Monday, November 13th, Jon Mortimore purchased 134 shares of Dr. Martens stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($191.31).

Dr. Martens Price Performance

LON DOCS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 79.30 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 944,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,225. The company has a market capitalization of £762.53 million, a PE ratio of 788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.93. Dr. Martens plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.60 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 216 ($2.75).

Dr. Martens Cuts Dividend

Dr. Martens Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.