Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Buys $42,190.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.19 per share, with a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,039.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
General American Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.64. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $43.58.
General American Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors
General American Investors Company Profile
General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.
