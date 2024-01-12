Insider Selling: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £18,850 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.70), for a total value of £18,850 ($24,028.04).

On Thursday, December 7th, Peter Birch sold 18,722 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.86), for a total value of £56,727.66 ($72,310.59).

Shares of LON:AJB opened at GBX 291.60 ($3.72) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 289.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 291.59. AJ Bell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 241.60 ($3.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 394.80 ($5.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,715.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.25 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

