Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $19,376.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) insider David Michael Clark sold 1,384 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 266,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,733,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.61% and a negative net margin of 46.61%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on FOLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
About Amicus Therapeutics
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
