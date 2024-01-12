Insight Inv LLC Sells 335 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Insight Inv LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% during the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

MRK opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

