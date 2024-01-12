Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $46.69. 8,139,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,955,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -119.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

