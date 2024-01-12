Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lowered by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTC opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.10, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

