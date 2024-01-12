International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC increased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of International Paper by 118,877.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,449,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,444,331 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 43.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,123,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,231,000 after buying an additional 2,758,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $83,530,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,687,000 after buying an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in International Paper by 310.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,451,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,167,000 after buying an additional 1,098,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 425,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.03.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 250.00%.

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

