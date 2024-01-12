Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.06% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

PPA opened at $90.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.95.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

