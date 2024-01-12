Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.38

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 92674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
