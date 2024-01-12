Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,105,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,060 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 145,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $677,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 183,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.32 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0632 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

